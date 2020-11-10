Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
News Tip?
Donald Trump Tops Electoral Vote, Winning Bid to Serve Four More Years as President of the United States
Featured

White House Begins Preparing for Second Trump Term, Says Biden Win is FAKE NEWS

By Your Content Staff
Modified

The White House is preparing for President Donald Trump’s second term which is slated to begin in January 2021, and Your Content has learned members from several agencies have declared Biden’s win to be fake news.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo battled reporters over President Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the presidential election, predicting “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” despite the fact that Joe Biden is the projected winner of the race.

The comment from Pompeo, a top ally of the president, came during a combative news conference at the State Department on Tuesday when the Cabinet member was asked whether the agency is prepared to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo replied with a smile.

- Advertisement -

“We’re ready,” Pompeo continued. “The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re gonna count all the votes. When the process is complete, there’ll be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today … and successful with a president who’s in office on Jan. 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
10,452,892
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
united states
244,841
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
united states
3,649,236
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
united states
6,558,815
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
World
51,559,764
confirmed cases
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
world
1,274,262
deaths
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
world
14,502,569
active
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm
world
35,782,933
recovered
Updated on November 10, 2020 1:35 pm

Related Articles

NYC

New York Man Arrested by FBI for Sharing Child Porn on SOCIAL MEDIA

Your Content Staff - 0
A New York man was foolish enough to share child pornography on social media before feds busted down his door.
Read more
TEXAS

California Man Begins Serving Four Years for Pointing LASER at Police Chopper

Your Content Staff - 0
A Texas man started serving a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a San Antonio police chopper.
Read more
Featured

Pennsylvania Report Highest Daily COVID-19 Spike, Over 4,300 New Overnight Cases

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania is experiencing the second wave of coronavirus as the state topped...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.