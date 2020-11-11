Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Joe Biden Gasps for Breath As He Wears TWO Face Masks During Visit to Philly on Veterans Day
By Your Content Staff
President-elect Joe Biden appeared to gasp for air during a Veterans Day service in Philadelphia where the Delaware native was tasked with wearing two face masks to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill participated in their own commemoration of Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the same time Trump held his event in Virginia on Wednesday.  

In the president’s Veterans Day proclamation Wednesday morning, Trump touted the work his administration has done to improve veterans’ lives and reiterated his commitments to veterans and military members. 

‘As Commander in Chief, I have relentlessly fought to support America’s veterans,’ Trump wrote. ‘For far too long, our Government had not fully met its obligation to provide for ‘him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and his orphan.’ 

‘I recognize that this country and its people are duty-bound to care for our exceptional veterans, their families, and their survivors. That is why, throughout my time in office, I have worked tirelessly to improve the health, welfare, and economic prosperity of these treasured people,’ he continued.

Coronavirus cases have hit a daily all-time high nearly a week straight in Pennsylvania—and tens of thousands are taking to the state’s city streets to celebrate the win of Biden.

As Your Content readers know, New York Gov. Cuomo said on a briefing call late last week he planned to post the National Guard to airports and increase other enforcement presence to clamp down on travelers entering the state over the holiday season as he warned people to stay away from the Empire state if they don’t have a negative test.

The number of states on the list has ballooned of late, with 41 states currently on the list as cases surge across America.

Both New York state and the city has recorded some of the highest cases they have seen in months. 

As of Friday, the state’s infection rate had risen to 1.9 percent.

Cuomo cited several parts of upstate New York as particular areas of concern. 

Portchester, Westchester County, was added to his micro-cluster strategy making it a yellow zone after its positivity rate increased. 

And a micro-cluster strategy will be planned for Erie, Monroe and Onondaga counties, Cuomo said.  

The governor also announced that the Buffalo Bills sports stadium will stay closed, saying it ‘would be reckless from a public health point of view to open the stadium to spectators at this time’.

