President-elect Joe Biden appeared to gasp for air during a Veterans Day service in Philadelphia where the Delaware native was tasked with wearing two face masks to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill participated in their own commemoration of Veterans Day by laying a wreath at the Korean War Memorial at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the same time Trump held his event in Virginia on Wednesday.

In the president’s Veterans Day proclamation Wednesday morning, Trump touted the work his administration has done to improve veterans’ lives and reiterated his commitments to veterans and military members.

‘As Commander in Chief, I have relentlessly fought to support America’s veterans,’ Trump wrote. ‘For far too long, our Government had not fully met its obligation to provide for ‘him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and his orphan.’

‘I recognize that this country and its people are duty-bound to care for our exceptional veterans, their families, and their survivors. That is why, throughout my time in office, I have worked tirelessly to improve the health, welfare, and economic prosperity of these treasured people,’ he continued.

Coronavirus cases have hit a daily all-time high nearly a week straight in Pennsylvania—and tens of thousands are taking to the state’s city streets to celebrate the win of Biden.

