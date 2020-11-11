Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Snow Plow Uncovers Two Dead Bodies Nearby Yosemite National Park

Police in the Yosemite region are scouring the area for clues after a snowplow driver located two dead bodies while removing snow nearby the park, Your Content has learned.

A snowplow driver in Mono County found two bodies by the side of a highway, the sheriff’s office said.

Police say the two were brutally murdered in an apparent double homicide.

“On November 9, 2020, just before 6:30 a.m., a Cal Trans snowplow driver observed two bodies on the shoulder of Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport.” Mono County Sheriff’s wrote on Facebook.

“The highway was immediately closed, and personnel from the Mono County Sheriffs’ Office (MCSO) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) quickly responded to investigate. It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation.

“The names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified. It can be confirmed that neither are local to Mono County or surrounding areas. The crime appears to be
specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport. Additional details will be released as they become available, provided the investigation will not be compromised.”

If you have any information regarding this investigation, Please call the Mono County Sheriff’s Office at 760-932-7549, Opt 7.

