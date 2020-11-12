Thursday, November 12, 2020
Chicago Becomes First U.S. City to Cancel Thanksgiving Over COVID-19

Chicago officials have issued a 30-day stay-at-home order and are encouraging residents to cancel their Thanksgiving plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to NBC affiliate NBC Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement Thursday. 

The advisory “calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve,” NBC Chicago reported. 

The order will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m.

“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

