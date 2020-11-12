Thursday, November 12, 2020
Thursday, November 12, 2020
News Tip?
Joe Biden Wins Arizona
PoliticsCampaign 2020Featured

Joe Biden Wins Arizona for SECOND Time in Single Election

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Joe Biden has won Arizona, gaining eleven Electoral Votes, Your Content has called.

Stay with Your Content for the latest about Your Election 2020.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
10,873,936
confirmed cases
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
united states
248,585
deaths
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
united states
3,897,231
active
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
united states
6,728,120
recovered
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
World
53,091,981
confirmed cases
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
world
1,299,407
deaths
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
world
15,065,985
active
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm
world
36,726,589
recovered
Updated on November 12, 2020 11:32 pm

Related Articles

Featured

Chicago Becomes First U.S. City to Cancel Thanksgiving Over COVID-19

Your Content Staff - 0
Chicago officials have issued a 30-day stay-at-home order and are encouraging residents...
Read more
Featured

Pennsylvania Tops Daily All-Time High for COVID-19, Nearly 5,500 New Cases Overnight

Your Content Staff - 0
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., November...
Read more
CORONAVIRUS

United States to Undergo Strict Unprecedented COVID-19 Six Week Complete LOCKDOWN, Biden Advisor Says

Your Content Staff - 0
The United States will undergo an unprecedented lockdown to slow the inevitable...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.