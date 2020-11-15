Sunday, November 15, 2020
President Trump White House Briefing November 5
President Trump to Concede as Soon as This Week: White House Official

By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump is set to concede to president-elect Joe Biden ‘as soon as Tuesday’ this week, Your Content has exclusively learned.

“The president was briefed on the situation spreading throughout several states and has agreed to concede this week if the numbers don’t pan out,” a White House aide told Your Content under the condition of anonymity.

“He believes the election was stolen from him and that will be in his concession. From what we’re told, Mr. Trump will be launching a news network.”

NYC

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Arrives in New York as Governor Cancels Festivities Due to COVID-19

Your Content Staff - 0
New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree.
CORONAVIRUS

Jeremih ‘On a Ventilator Battling COVID-19 in ICU’

Your Content Staff - 0
Jeremih is ‘on a ventilator battling COVID-19 in the ICU’ as 50 Cent and Chance the Rapper ask fans to pray for his health.
Delco Lawyer Convicted by Feds for Bank Fraud

Your Content Staff - 0
Dory L. Sater was convicted of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft offenses and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years' imprisonment.
