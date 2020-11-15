President Trump to Concede as Soon as This Week: White House Official

President Donald Trump is set to concede to president-elect Joe Biden ‘as soon as Tuesday’ this week, Your Content has exclusively learned.

“The president was briefed on the situation spreading throughout several states and has agreed to concede this week if the numbers don’t pan out,” a White House aide told Your Content under the condition of anonymity.

“He believes the election was stolen from him and that will be in his concession. From what we’re told, Mr. Trump will be launching a news network.”