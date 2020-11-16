Monday, November 16, 2020
Massive Statewide Search Underway for Jordan Gorman, 9, Missing in Tennessee

By Your Content Staff
Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined by federal and local authorities are scouring the state for missing Jordan Gorman, 9, after receiving ‘new information and growing concern about the well-being’ of the boy, Your Content has learned.

TBI had issued an Endangered Child Alert Sunday night for Gorman.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Jordan Gorman got into a disagreement with his parents at their home on Valley View Road and ran off into the woods. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

