Monday, November 16, 2020
Monday, November 16, 2020
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Illustration
Featured

Trump Campaign Sets ‘Record Straight on Litigation in Pennsylvania’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Donald Trump’s campaign set the record straight on their campaign litigation in Pennsylvania Monday, slamming the Washington Post’s overnight story ‘mischaracterizing’ the ongoing lawsuits, Your Content has learned.

The Washington Post ran a ‘complete mischaracterization of the Trump campaign’s litigation in Pennsylvania, erroneously claiming the campaign had dropped the claim of nearly 700,000 ballots processed illegally and in secret.’ the campaign declared.

The campaign did no such thing.

In fact, because of a Friday ruling by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in an unrelated case, the campaign strategically decided to restructure its lawsuit to rely on claims of violations of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

- Advertisement -

The claim that 682,479 ballots were improperly processed and counted is still very much part of the suit.

Paragraph 4 of the amended filing reads: “Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties alone received and processed 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots without review by the political parties and candidates. These are unprecedented numbers in Pennsylvania’s elections history. Rather than engaging in an open and transparent process to give credibility to Pennsylvania’s brand-new voting system, the processes were hidden during the receipt, review, opening, and tabulation of those 682,479 votes.”

References to the improperly counted ballots are repeated throughout the filing, with paragraph 150 specifically stating that all factual allegations in the preceding paragraphs are incorporated within the Equal Protection claim.

“We are still arguing that 682,479 ballots were counted illegally, in secret,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “Our poll watchers were denied meaningful access to watch the vote counting and we still incorporate that claim in our complaint. Unfortunately, fake news activists rushed to print their clickbait headlines, apparently without even reading the lawsuit. That’s lazy journalism at best, but more likely intentionally misleading.”

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to President Trump and coordinator of the campaign’s legal strategy, said, “It’s routine for attorneys to file amended complaints to tighten the claims. We simplified the suit so it is more focused and narrowed. This is part of the process. Clearly the reporters at Washington Post have a reading deficit.”

The lawsuit also claims violations of the Equal Protection Clause because some voters who mailed in ballots in Philadelphia were alerted by election workers that their ballots may have contained mistakes or defects that would cause them to be rejected. Those voters were given the opportunity to cast provisional ballots in the event that their mailed ballots were thrown out. Voters in other counties of Pennsylvania were not afforded that same opportunity. In addition, since the Philadelphia voters were forewarned that their ballots could be defective, it is an indication that poll workers were pre-canvassing those ballots prior to Election Day, which would be a clear violation of Pennsylvania law.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
11,380,867
confirmed cases
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
united states
251,958
deaths
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
united states
4,190,380
active
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
united states
6,938,529
recovered
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
World
55,009,415
confirmed cases
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
world
1,327,195
deaths
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
world
15,906,439
active
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am
world
37,775,781
recovered
Updated on November 16, 2020 10:59 am

Related Articles

Featured

Trump Will NOT Concede to Joe Biden, Says ‘Bum’ Software Glitch FUMBLED Election

Your Content Staff - 0
President Donald Trump firmly declared he won’t concede to Joe Biden due to ‘bum’ grade software.
Read more
Featured

President Trump to Concede as Soon as This Week: White House Official

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump is set to concede to president-elect Joe Biden ‘as soon as Tuesday’ this week.
Read more
NYC

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Arrives in New York as Governor Cancels Festivities Due to COVID-19

Your Content Staff - 0
New York City received a much-need boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.