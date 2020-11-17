Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Active Grenade Located Inside Philly Church, Cops Swarming Location

Police in Philadelphia are swarming a church after someone located an unused grenade within the holy walls, Your Content is learning.

The grenade was found in the kitchen of the church located on the 1100 block of Mt Vernon Street just before 9 a.m.

Members of the bomb squad have cleared the entire nearby residential radius.

Developing now… Details to follow.

