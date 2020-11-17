Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
News Tip?
Weinstein rushed back to Bellevue Hospital again for ‘chest pain’ » Your Content » Your Content
📸: Your Content Illustration/AP/Getty Images
Featured#METOOPeople v. Weinstein

Coronavirus Has Hit Harvey Weinstein, Fondler Reportedly ‘Very Ill’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Harvey Weinstein may perish behind bars due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Your Content is learning.

Weinstein was tested Tuesday morning and doctors are awaiting results, but they are confident enough he has COVID that they have placed him in isolation for 72 hours, TMZ reported.

If the convicted felon’s test comes back positive, which is likely, he’ll be transferred to the prison hospital.

Weinstein has various health problems which complicate his current illness. The sources were clear he has various symptoms that are very serious, according to TMZ.

- Advertisement -

There were reports Weinstein had coronavirus back in March, but our sources say he was never officially diagnosed.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
11,678,882
confirmed cases
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
united states
254,069
deaths
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
united states
4,354,204
active
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
united states
7,070,609
recovered
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
World
55,912,286
confirmed cases
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
world
1,342,592
deaths
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
world
16,133,675
active
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm
world
38,436,019
recovered
Updated on November 17, 2020 6:13 pm

Related Articles

Featured

Gov. Cuomo Gets Sweet $25K Pay Raise for Stressful Pandemic Ravaged Year

Your Content Staff - 0
He will enjoy a fluffy $25,000 pay raise due to the stress he undertook due to the pandemic.
Read more
Featured

Ohio Imposing Statewide Coronavirus Curfew for Retail Shops to Close At 10 PM

Your Content Staff - 0
Beginning Thursday, Ohio retail businesses will be closed from 10...
Read more
Exclusive

President Trump Briefed on Lil Wayne Charges: ‘There Are Talks of a Presidential Pardon’

Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content - 0
President Trump plans to give the award-winning rapper a presidential pardon for his patriotism.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.