Coronavirus Has Hit Harvey Weinstein, Fondler Reportedly ‘Very Ill’

Harvey Weinstein may perish behind bars due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Your Content is learning.

Weinstein was tested Tuesday morning and doctors are awaiting results, but they are confident enough he has COVID that they have placed him in isolation for 72 hours, TMZ reported.

If the convicted felon’s test comes back positive, which is likely, he’ll be transferred to the prison hospital.

Weinstein has various health problems which complicate his current illness. The sources were clear he has various symptoms that are very serious, according to TMZ.

- Advertisement -

There were reports Weinstein had coronavirus back in March, but our sources say he was never officially diagnosed.