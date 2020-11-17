Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Feds Bust Lil Wayne for Gun Charges: Developing Now

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Federal agents have charged rapper Lil Wayne with additional gun charges, Your Content is learning.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, TMZ reported.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charge is for a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California.

