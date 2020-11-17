Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Gov. Cuomo Gets Sweet $25K Pay Raise for Stressful Pandemic Ravaged Year

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Governor Andrew Cuomo will enjoy a fluffy $25,000 pay raise due to the stress he undertook following the coronavirus infestation, Your Content has learned.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be getting a $25,000 pay raise in January 2021, as the state faces a massive $63 billion budget deficit owed to revenue losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand the potential for significant budget cuts may be necessary at the state executive level as well if the federal government does not enact additional funding to address the economic hardship caused by COVID-19,” the panel wrote in a new report released Monday evening.

Cuomo’s salary will jump from $225,000 to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2021 — making him the highest paid governor in the nation, reports the New York Post.

The panel is made up of seven members appointed by Cuomo, members of the state Legislature, and the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore. 

It held two meetings in the last two months to discuss potential salary increases for state officials. During both meetings, members of the commission appeared to be united in their decision to keep salaries for state officials stagnant this year. 

Barring action from the Legislature compelling the commission to consider raises in the interim, the commission will not take up the matter of salary increases again until 2023, reports Rochester City Newspaper.

