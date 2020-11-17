Mardi Gras Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Mardi Gras will not see 2021 due to the spiking levels of coronavirus infestations flooding the United States, Your Content has learned.

That’s according to information posted on the city’s official website.

The site states: “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”

The site also states that the city remains open to visitors.

“New Orleans is always open for business,” according to the Mardi Gras 2021 FAQ. “However, all visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing.”