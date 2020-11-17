Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Ohio Imposing Statewide Coronavirus Curfew for Retail Shops to Close At 10 PM

By Your Content Staff
Beginning Thursday, Ohio retail businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily for three weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.

“That is going to go away from keep our hospitals from being overrun, it’s going to keep our kids in school, it’s going to keep our loved ones who are in nursing homes safe,” DeWine said during his Tuesday briefing.

DeWine said that he chose to allow businesses to reopen at 5 a.m. because many people work out at gyms early in the morning. It’s unclear whether that means gyms will not be shut down, which DeWine said may have to occur. His administration will make a decision Thursday on keeping bars, restaurants and gyms open, he said last week.

