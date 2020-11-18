Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

Philadelphia FBI Offers $10K Reward for Information in 2012 Murder of Gino DiPietro

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Philadelphia FBI has offered a $10,000 reward in search of the killer responsible for the brutal murder of Philly native Gino DiPietro, Your Content has learned.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown individual(s) responsible for the murder of Gino DiPietro. On December 12, 2012, at approximately 2:55 p.m., DiPietro was shot to death as he emerged from his vehicle near his residence in Philadelphia.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area of the murder shows a vehicle (the getaway vehicle) repeatedly driving by the area where DiPietro was killed in the hours prior to the murder. Witnesses later saw an unidentified male (the shooter) approach and shoot DiPietro multiple times. Surveillance video captured the shooter running away from the scene and witnesses observed the shooter get into the getaway vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle was later arrested and convicted for his role in the offense and is serving a state prison sentence. The FBI is seeking information regarding the shooter and any other individuals involved in the planning of the murder.

- Advertisement -

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Gino DiPietro.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or share it online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A Seeking Information poster for this case has been posted to FBI.gov.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
11,758,468
confirmed cases
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
255,109
deaths
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
4,389,389
active
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
united states
7,113,970
recovered
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
World
56,313,829
confirmed cases
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
world
1,350,545
deaths
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
world
16,238,618
active
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm
world
38,724,666
recovered
Updated on November 18, 2020 2:27 pm

Related Articles

People v. Weinstein

Coronavirus Has Hit Harvey Weinstein, Fondler Reportedly ‘Very Ill’

Your Content Staff - 0
Harvey Weinstein may perish behind bars due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Featured

Gov. Cuomo Gets Sweet $25K Pay Raise for Stressful Pandemic Ravaged Year

Your Content Staff - 0
He will enjoy a fluffy $25,000 pay raise due to the stress he undertook due to the pandemic.
Read more
Featured

Ohio Imposing Statewide Coronavirus Curfew for Retail Shops to Close At 10 PM

Your Content Staff - 0
Beginning Thursday, Ohio retail businesses will be closed from 10...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.