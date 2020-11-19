Thursday, November 19, 2020
Thursday, November 19, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Your Content – America’s Voice

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Powered by Original Media Group

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
12,070,712
confirmed cases
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
united states
258,333
deaths
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
united states
4,568,891
active
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
united states
7,243,488
recovered
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
World
57,231,635
confirmed cases
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
world
1,365,461
deaths
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
world
16,631,720
active
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm
world
39,234,454
recovered
Updated on November 19, 2020 10:41 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Naive Nebraska Ticket Company Literally ‘Rolled Out the Red Carpet’ for Pa. AG Shapiro to Investigate Claims

Your Content Staff - 0
The ticket agent literally ‘rolled out the red carpet’ for an investigation by the state’s top prosecutor.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Rudy Giuliani Compares Philly Alleged Voter Fraud to Scene From ‘My Cousin Vinny’, Says Tanzania Holds More Honest Elections Than Philly

Jonathan Lee Riches - 0
Rudy Giuliani said Thursday Tanzania is more honest than Philly in their elections and witnesses for the city resemble characters from 'My Cousin Vinny.'
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania Breaks Record for Third Consecutive Day, Over 7,100 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight

Your Content Staff - 0
7,126 new overnight cases of COVID-19 brought the statewide total to 288,978.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.