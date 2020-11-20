Friday, November 20, 2020
Delco DA Probes Fatal Police Shooting in Suburban Philly with Fugitive Wife Beater Wanted in 3 States

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Police in Delaware County are investigating an incident that turned fatal in broad daylight in suburban Philadelphia, Your Content has learned.

The incident erupted shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of North Pennock Avenue and Parkview Road, reports CBS 3.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said the county’s procedure is to launch two investigations — one with the DA’s special investigations team and one with the police department’s internal affairs, according to CBS.

The township borders West Philadelphia and was a target for rioters during the George Floyd lawlessness, as Your Content readers know.

Police were chasing a wanted fugitive who managed to outrun cops in Las Vegas, California and North Carolina.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said police had been on the lookout for the man since Thursday night, when a woman who had a protection-from-abuse order against him called police to say she feared that he was near and might harm her, the Inquirer reports. The man had outstanding arrest warrants from California, North Carolina, and Las Vegas, on charges including assault and battery, and domestic battery, and was said to be violent, Bernhardt said.

