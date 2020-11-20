Friday, November 20, 2020
Friday, November 20, 2020
President Trump Says He Has Not Seen VP Mike Pence: 'I Miss Him; He Did Not Test Positive’
President Trump Briefed on Wisconsin Mall Shooting, Expected to Address Situation Shortly

By Nik Hatziefstathiou » for Your Content
President Donald Trump was briefed on the Wisconsin mall shooting in the situation room moments ago, sources with direct knowledge of the president’s whereabouts exclusively told Your Content. What’s more, a White House aide says President Trump is expected to provide public comment on the situation shortly.

As Your Content readers know, officers swarmed a suburban Milquakee mall during “a very active situation” Friday, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several people could be seen being taken away from the building on stretchers.

The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details about the reported incident at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, but witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots.

WISN-TV reported they had seen five people taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious.

The Mayfair Mall is operated by Chicago-based Brookfield Properties. Brookfield spokeswoman Lindsay Kahn said she couldn’t provide any details yet.

