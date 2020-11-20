Friday, November 20, 2020
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Reveals Historic Action to Give Americans Affordable Prescriptions

By Your Content Staff
President Donald Trump made a historic declaration Friday during a press briefing at the White House, Your Content has learned.

“Insulin was destroying lives because of the price—and now it’s at a price affordable.

“Today we end global freeloading on the backs of American patients. Americans have been charged twice as much for the same exact drug than other countries. We’d have an identical drug and we’d pay many times the price what it would sell in that country.”

Developing now … Details to follow.

