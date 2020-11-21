Saturday, November 21, 2020
Lawyers for Pennsylvania Secretary of State Jump Ship Amid Hearing, New Attorney Hired

By Your Content Staff
The attorneys previously representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in the lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump in regard to alleged voter fraud, Your Content has learned.

Documents obtained by Your Content indicate the legal move was made sometime Friday.

