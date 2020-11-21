‘Numerous People’ Attacked by Vicious Delco Dog, Nearby Man Shoots and Kills Dog

Several people are injured and a dog is dead in Delaware County after the pup is said to have attacked ‘numerous people’ before being shot and killed Saturday afternoon, Your Content has exclusively learned.

Law enforcement sources tell Your Content they responded to the 100 block of Saudi Avenue in Tinicum Township just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Frantic witnesses quickly called 911 to report a mass-dog attack, according to the source.

That’s when an individual pulled out a gun—shooting the vicious dog to its death.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.