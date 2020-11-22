Sunday, November 22, 2020
Weinstein heard moaning and 'fears for his safety' due to 'light security' at NY hospital » Your Content
Weinstein Continues Life in Film Business, Guards Install 24/7 Camera to Avoid Second Epstein Situation

By Your Content Staff
Harvey Weinstein was shocked as prison officials installed a state-of-the-art camera in his jail cell to monitor his every move and avoid a second Epstein situation, Your Content has learned.

State prison officials are doing this to tamp down any conspiracy theories that might arise if things go south, TMZ reported.

