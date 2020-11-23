Monday, November 23, 2020
Monday, November 23, 2020
Delaware County Calls on Pa. Gov. Wolf to Revise and Enact MORE COVID Closure Clauses Statewide

Officials from Delaware County Council are calling on Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to add more bullet-points to the statewide coronavirus guidelines issued just days before Thanksgiving, Your Content has learned.

“During its Nov. 18 public meeting, Delaware County Council voted to pass a resolution requesting that Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health enact additional COVID-19 mitigation strategies.” Delaware County Council wrote on Facebook Monday evening.

“The resolution is in response to an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

“In response to the resolution, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health ordered the following mitigation efforts:

• Individuals in bars, restaurants and other retail food establishments must wear masks except when actually eating or drinking

• Bars, restaurants and other retail food establishments must limit the number of individuals at a table to four

• Events or gatherings of more than 10 people indoors are prohibited in Delaware County

The county continued: “Delaware County and the Chester County Health Department are working to provide clarification on the mitigation efforts and address anticipated questions from the community. Detailed information will be released shortly.

“In addition, the Governor and the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health issued additional guidance regarding schools and gatherings today. The new guidance can be found here.”

