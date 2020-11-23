Police Targeted in Philadelphia Region Dunkin’ Donuts Locations, K9 Pup Taunted by Coffee Man

Police officers are in the crosshairs of an expansive anti-police network, whose evil agenda had been laid out bare by the demeanor of several Dunkin’ Donuts employees toward law enforcement in recent weeks, Your Content has learned.

The most recent harassment stint, which occurred at the Dunkin’ on 10th and Girard, featured a hissing trainee who taunted an officer who was ordering hot chocolate in the drive-thru with her K9—and now executives and franchise store owners are trying to clean up the public relations mess employees made by bringing racial activism to work.





“I frequently go to Dunkin Donuts located at 10th & Girard. I have never had an issue there with any employees. They have always treated me so nicely, and respectfully. A lot of their employees actually love my partner K9 Chandler as well.” Natalie Anne, an officer for the Temple Police Department declared Sunday.

“Well, I decided since it’s a little chilly outside and I am working, I wanted to stop by Dunkin’ Donuts drive thru to grab a medium hot chocolate. I pull up, and an African American male employee that said he goes by the name of Nate took my card and asked me ‘does your dog smell criminals?’ I respectfully responded ‘no’ and left it at that.”

Natalie, who paid with a gift card, noted that she frequently receives the comment about the pup, dubbing it ‘old and annoying.’

“Well, as Nate decides to hand me my medium hot chocolate, he decided that he wanted to tell me ‘don’t shoot me I’m unarmed and black’ I respond and asked him if he thought this was funny considering what is going on in the world these days and I’m just trying to get a hot chocolate, and he states: ‘Yeah, I’m letting you know don’t shoot no unarmed black man.'”

The staffer was in the process of being trained during the incident, according to the officer.

“I stayed as calm as I possibly could with my heart racing. I asked him for his name.

“He was also a new employee and a female named Zahana who was standing right there training him decided not to stop her coworker from causing an extremely uncomfortable, and hostile environment for a customer.”

The officer continued: “As soon as I pulled my phone out and asked him to repeat himself while recording , he decided he would shut the window on me while stating some unknown words I couldn’t understand.”

“Well, I was able to get a picture of this employee, who decided to judge me by my uniform. He does not know that I am a minority myself. He does not know anything about me, other than I am wearing a uniform and he wanted to make sure I knew he did not like nor support officers.

“I am beyond sick and tired of this. Police Officers have to deal with things humans could never ever imagine.”

“All I wanted was a medium hot chocolate, and to continue my shift helping others that truly need me. Police officers have a lot to deal with and so do others but regardless, we all need to be professional, and respectful to one another, and so does this employee working inside this specific Dunkin Donuts.

“We are all human. Just learn to love yourself, and to just be kind to one another. I’m so sick of the hate in this world. Enough is enough.”

Philadelphia high-profile criminal defense attorney A. Charles Peruto told Your Content the disrespectful behavior remains high as ‘appreciation levels are at an all time low.’

“I personally know over 200 cops, and I joke with them, but they know I’m half serious ‘why do you keep that job?’ They instantly know what I mean.” Peruto said.

“Appreciation levels are at an all time low, with criticism, and second guessing, an all time high. Most are hopeful and anxious for things to turn around.”

As Your Content reported on Sept. 19, an anti-cop coffee chick was ousted and quickly canned by top level Dunkin’ executives who made it clear that hatred towards police will not be tolerated at their establishment.

The woman wore a mask featuring slang that translated to ‘all cops are bastards.’

Over the summer Dunkin’ came under fire in several states for crude behavior towards police officers.

On Aug. 1, an employee at Dunkin’ near Chicago Midway International Airport was arrested for spitting in a state trooper’s drink.

The unidentified trooper ordered a large black coffee and looked inside, according to a statement from Illinois State Police, NBC News reported.

“Due to the coffee being extremely hot, the Trooper removed the lid from the top of the cup of coffee in order to cool it down,” state police said. “The Trooper observed a large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva, floating inside it.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said officers and employees were prohibited from patronizing that Dunkin’ location “for their safety.”

“This is outrageous and disgusting,” he said in a statement. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day. They deserve better than this.”

Dunkin Donuts provided Your Content the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the Dunkin’ restaurant located at 917 W Girard Ave., near Temple University.

Dunkin’ and all of our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming environment in all Dunkin’ restaurants and treating every guest with dignity and respect.

Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

The type of behavior reported to us is inconsistent with the brand’s values. The franchise owner, who independently owns and operates the restaurant, has informed us that he has investigated the matter and has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience.”

