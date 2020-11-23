President Trump Begins Transition for President-Elect Biden: ‘In the best interest of our Country’

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night he intends to ‘do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols’ to welcome his rival, President-elect Joe Biden to the White House for the official proceeding to begin, Your Content has learned.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good…” Trump tweeted.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

