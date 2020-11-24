AG Josh Shapiro Praises Pennsylvanians and State Officials After Certification of Votes

Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement shortly after Pennsylvania certified the results for the most historic election in modern history, Your Content has learned.

“Pennsylvania’s presidential electors have been chosen and certified for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris in accordance with the popular vote in our Commonwealth.” Shapiro said.

“This is exactly how the process should happen — the people vote, those votes are counted, and the electors chosen reflect the will of the people.”

Your Content readers were first to know when Pennsylvania certified the election results Tuesday morning.

- Advertisement -

“Today’s certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” said Gov. Wolf.

“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely. The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter’s voice could be heard,” Sec. Boockvar said.