Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
News Tip?
Live Stream
FBIFeatured

FBI Finds Kidnap Victim, Arrests Her for LYING About Kidnapping Situation

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Federal agents have made a stunning change of direction in a kidnapping investigation that riveted Puerto Rico, and Your Content has learned the kidnapping was simply an act.

On November 18, 2020, a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned a one-count indictment charging Krystal Marie Rivera with false statements made to an agency of the United States, announced United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow. The FBI and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau were in charge of the investigation. Rivera was arrested today without incident.

According to the information contained in the indictment, on October 22, 2020, defendant Rivera willfully and knowingly made a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the Government of the United States, by stating to FBI task force officers, at the Police of Puerto Rico Robbery Division, in the District of Puerto Rico, that she had been kidnapped by several individuals. The statements and representations were false because, as Krystal Marie Rivera then and there knew, she had not been kidnapped, but was rather voluntarily spending time with an acquaintance.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office will investigate and prosecute individuals that mislead and disrupt law enforcement operations by providing false information to law enforcement agents,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow.

- Advertisement -

“Every time a kidnapping is reported, a sophisticated law enforcement system is set into motion. Countless agents, analysts, and other law enforcement personnel are deployed to immediate action to locate and recover the victim,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Riviere. “Faking a kidnapping is no laughing matter. It is an irresponsible act, which costs law-abiding taxpayers a lot of money. The FBI will pursue the misuse of law enforcement power to its ultimate consequence.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David T. Henek and the Chief of the Violent Crimes and National Security Unit, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Gottfried. If convicted, the defendant could face a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000.00.

Indictments contain only charges and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
12,794,943
confirmed cases
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
264,027
deaths
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
4,976,668
active
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
7,554,248
recovered
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
World
59,785,314
confirmed cases
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
1,407,627
deaths
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
17,514,495
active
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
40,863,192
recovered
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm

Related Articles

Featured

President Trump Officially Green Lights Biden Transition, Grants President-Elect Federal Funding

Associated Press - 0
The General Services Administration ascertained Monday that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election.
Read more
Featured

President Trump Begins Transition for President-Elect Biden: ‘In the Best Interest of Our Country’

Your Content Staff - 0
The president confirmed he intends to ‘do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols' to welcome his rival President-Elect Biden.
Read more
Exclusive

Police Targeted in Philadelphia Region Dunkin’ Donuts Locations, K9 Pup Taunted by Coffee Man

Hong Xie, Jonathan Riches & Nik Hatziefstathiou - 1
Police officers throughout the City of Philadelphia have been frequent targets by staff at Dunkin' Donuts restaurants across the region.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.