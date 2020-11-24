Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
News Tip?
Live Stream
📸: Your Content Illustration
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Does Not Concede to President-Elect Joe Biden

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

President Donald Trump has not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden moments ago, blocking the a path for the 46th President of the United States, and Your Content has learned reporters were left in utter shock following the brief press conference.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
12,794,943
confirmed cases
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
264,027
deaths
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
4,976,668
active
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
united states
7,554,248
recovered
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
World
59,785,314
confirmed cases
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
1,407,627
deaths
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
17,514,495
active
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm
world
40,863,192
recovered
Updated on November 24, 2020 12:04 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

AG Josh Shapiro Praises Pennsylvanians and State Officials After Certification of Votes

Your Content Staff - 0
AG Shapiro released a statement shortly after Pennsylvania certified the results for the most historic election in modern history.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania Certifies Election Results for Joe Biden

Your Content Staff - 0
Following certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all 67 counties late Monday, Secretary...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

David Dinkins, First Black Mayor of New York City, Dead at 93

Your Content Staff - 0
David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, has died at 93.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.