Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Purdue, Maker of OxyContin, Pleads Guilty to Federal Criminal Charges

By Your Content Staff
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges, formally admitting role in opioid crisis, Your Content has learned.

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty Tuesday to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades, according to the Associated Press.

In a virtual hearing with a federal judge in Newark, New Jersey, the OxyContin maker admitted impeding the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s efforts to combat the addiction crisis, reports Bloomberg. Purdue acknowledged that it had not maintained an effective program to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted to the black market, even though it had told the DEA it did have such a program, and that it provided misleading information to the agency as a way to boost company manufacturing quotas.

