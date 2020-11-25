Hackers Demand $500,000 Ransom to Release Delaware County Government Network from Captivity

Cyber terrorists have demanded prosecutors in Delaware County adhere to a whopping $500,000 cash ransom to release their government network which they overtook over the weekend, Your Content has learned.

The criminals are demanding $500,000 to free it up. Sources told Action News, the cybercriminals gained control of the network on Saturday encrypting files, including police reports, payroll, purchasing, and other databases. Prosecution evidence, however, has not been affected.

The county cannot access police reports, payroll, and other databases and files, reports CBS.

As Your Content previously reported, federal agents have joined the investigation to figure out who is responsible for the government system illegal breach.

County employees were notified Monday when the breach was discovered, and county, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. But it was unclear Tuesday when the attack on the network began.

”The investigation is ongoing and we are working with computer forensic specialists to understand the full nature and scope of the event and confirm accurate information before sharing the details,” County Council said in a statement. “County employees have been notified and provided with information and instructions.”

County officials are still trying to figure out who’s behind the hack.