Judge Halts Certification of Pennsylvania Votes

A Pennsylvania judge has halted election certification for the state amid mail-in vote fight

The order from Judge Patricia McCullough comes in the case brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed, Fox News reports.

“This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors.” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared. “We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”