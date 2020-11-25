Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Judge Halts Certification of Pennsylvania Votes

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Pennsylvania judge has halted election certification for the state amid mail-in vote fight, Your Content is learning.

The order from Judge Patricia McCullough comes in the case brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed, Fox News reports.

“This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors.” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro declared. “We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,028,436
confirmed cases
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
united states
266,868
deaths
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
united states
5,095,081
active
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
united states
7,666,487
recovered
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
World
60,503,648
confirmed cases
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
world
1,422,671
deaths
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
world
17,747,851
active
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm
world
41,333,126
recovered
Updated on November 25, 2020 2:12 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Trump Attends Pennsylvania Senate Hearing

Your Content Staff - 0
President Trump made an unexpected virtual appearance at a hearing in Pennsylvania Wednesday, Your...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Argentinian Football Legend Diego Maradona Dead at 60

Your Content Staff - 0
Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Your Content is learning.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Dimitrios Moscharis of West Chester Arrested for Allegedly Torturing 9-Year-Old Girl

Your Content Staff - 0
A West Chester man was arrested for allegedly torturing a 9-year-old to near death, Your Content is learning. ​
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.