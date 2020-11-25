Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to Appeal Court Decision Halting Certification of Votes

Attorney General Josh Shapiro ‘will be filing an appeal momentarily’ after a Pennsylvania judge has halted election certification for the state amid mail-in vote fight, Your Content has learned.

“This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors.” Shapiro declared Wednesday.

“We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”

As Your Content readers know, the case was brought by Pennsylvania voters including Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., in which they allege that a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed.