Pennsylvania Utilizes Amber Alert System to Ask Residents Remain Indoors and Adhere to COVID Rules

Pennsylvanians received an Amber Alert Wednesday instructing them to adhere to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, Your Content has learned.

“In PA, COVID-19 rates are rising & hospitals could soon be at capacity. Stay home if possible. If you must go out, maintain social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands for 20 seconds.” the alert reads.

“Stay up to date on the spread of COVID in your community so you can protect your loved ones with the COVID Alert PA app.”

As Your Content readers know, Pennsylvanians over the age of eleven will have to prove they tested negative for the coronavirus if they travel out-of-state for Thanksgiving.

- Advertisement -