Wednesday, November 25, 2020
President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Montoursville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The Associated Press
President Trump Calls the Election Legal Fight Giuliani’s ‘Crowning Achievement’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Trump graced Rudy Giuliani with his career ‘crowning achievement’ during a hearing before the Pennsylvania Senate regarding the 2020 election, Your Content has learned.

“I really appreciate being asked to speak. I’m in the Oval Office right now and it’s very interesting to see what’s going on. This is an Election we won easily—we won it by a lot.”

Trump said poll watchers ‘had to use binoculars’ to witness the count.

“If the election was won fraudulently- and that’s what happened, it was a fraud,” the president continued. “And they just stepped on the gas and they got caught. Just like they got caught spying on my campaign, they got caught.”

“By the way the evidence is pouring in now as we speak,” Trump continued from the Oval Office.

“This is going to be your crowning achievement,” Trump told Giuliani.

