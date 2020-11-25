Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
NEWS FLASH

President Trump Pardons Michael Flynn

By Your Content Staff
Modified

President Donald Trump has given a full pardon to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Your Content has learned.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon.” President Trump tweeted.

“Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.

