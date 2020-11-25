Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Read White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Statement on General Michael Flynn’s Pardon

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The White House issued a statement following the pardon of Michael Flynn, Your Content has learned.

Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding Executive Grant of Clemency for General Michael T. Flynn

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency granting a Full Pardon to General Michael T. Flynn. The President has pardoned General Flynn because he should never have been prosecuted. An independent review of General Flynn’s case by the Department of Justice—conducted by respected career professionals—supports this conclusion. In fact, the Department of Justice has firmly concluded that the charges against General Flynn should be dropped. This Full Pardon achieves that objective, finally bringing to an end the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man.

“General Flynn should not require a pardon. He is an innocent man. Even the FBI agents who interviewed General Flynn did not think he was lying. Multiple investigations have produced evidence establishing that General Flynn was the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a coordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016. These individuals sought to prevent Donald Trump from being elected to the Presidency, to block him from assuming that office upon his election, to remove him from office after his inauguration, and to undermine his Administration at every turn.

“The prosecution of General Flynn is yet another reminder of something that has long been clear: After the 2016 election, individuals within the outgoing administration refused to accept the choice the American people had made at the ballot box and worked to undermine the peaceful transition of power. These efforts were enabled by a complicit media that willingly published falsehoods and hid inconvenient facts from public view, including with respect to General Flynn. They amounted to a brazen assault on our democracy and a direct attack on our fundamental political values.

“While today’s action sets right an injustice against an innocent man and an American hero, it should also serve as a reminder to all of us that we must remain vigilant over those in whom we place our trust and confidence. The people who sit atop our intelligence and law enforcement agencies have tremendous power to affect the lives of their fellow citizens. The American people must always take care to scrutinize their actions, to hold them accountable, and to ensure that they use their immense power to uphold the rule of law rather than to harass, persecute, and jail their political opponents in pursuit of partisan political agendas.

“Happy Thanksgiving to General Flynn and his family, and thank you all for your great service to our Nation!”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,125,469
confirmed cases
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
united states
268,114
deaths
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
united states
5,135,457
active
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
united states
7,721,898
recovered
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
World
60,681,441
confirmed cases
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
world
1,425,461
deaths
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
world
17,812,847
active
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm
world
41,443,133
recovered
Updated on November 25, 2020 7:13 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Megan Fox Files for Divorce from Machine Gun Kelly

Your Content Staff - 0
Megan Fox apparently has a great thing going with Machine Gun Kelly ... good...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Maryland Issues COVID-19 Amber Alert, Tails Pennsylvania in Notifying Public

Your Content Staff - 0
Maryland has also issued an Amber Alert for the coronavirus situation ravaging the world.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Pennsylvania Utilizes Amber Alert System to Ask Residents Remain Indoors and Adhere to COVID Rules

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvanians received an Amber Alert Wednesday instructing them to adhere to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.