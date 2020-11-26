Thursday, November 26, 2020
Thursday, November 26, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sides with Religion, New York COVID Church Closures Blocked in 5-4 Ruling

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Supreme Court has blocked New York’s virus-imposed limits on religious services, and Your Content has learned Justice Amy Coney Barrett was a decisive vote in the 5-4 ruling.

The court’s action won’t have any immediate impact since the two groups that sued as a result of the restrictions, the Catholic church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues, are no longer subject to them. The groups had challenged attendance limits in areas designated red and orange zones, but they are now in the less-restrictive yellow zones, according to ABC 8.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,138,204
confirmed cases
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
united states
268,221
deaths
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
united states
5,064,386
active
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
united states
7,805,597
recovered
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
World
60,721,235
confirmed cases
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
world
1,426,843
deaths
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
world
17,748,238
active
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am
world
41,546,154
recovered
Updated on November 26, 2020 1:14 am

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Hackers Demand $500,000 Ransom to Release Delaware County Government Network from Captivity

Hong Xie - 0
Cyber terrorists have demanded prosecutors in Delaware County adhere to a whopping $500,000 cash ransom to release their government network.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

CORRECTION: Megan Fox Files for Divorce from Brian Austin Green, Now Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Your Content Staff - 0
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have parted ways, according to divorce documents obtained by TMZ.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Read White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Statement on General Michael Flynn’s Pardon

Your Content Staff - 0
The White House issued a statement following the pardon of Michael Flynn, Your Content has learned. ​
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.