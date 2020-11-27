Friday, November 27, 2020
Friday, November 27, 2020
News Tip?
FINALLY! World’s First COVID Vaccine Deemed SAFE After It Proves to Trigger Immune Response
NEWS FLASH

FAA Confirms ‘First Mass Air Shipment’ of COVID-19 Vaccine Has Taken Off, Flight ‘Prioritized’

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it had supported “the first mass air shipment” of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The FAA said it is working with manufacturers, air carriers and airports to provide guidance on regulations to safely transport large quantities of dry ice in air cargo. 

Vaccines like to be kept cool — Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine has to be deep-frozen, meaning it requires large amounts of dry ice to keep it at approximately minus 75 degrees Celsius.

“In addition to mitigating safety risks related to the safe transport of vaccines, the FAA is ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services to keep air cargo moving and prioritizing flights carrying cargo, such as vaccines, and personnel critical to the nation’s response to and recovery from COVID-19,” FAA said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,454,254
confirmed cases
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
united states
271,026
deaths
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
united states
5,237,646
active
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
united states
7,945,582
recovered
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
World
61,981,230
confirmed cases
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
world
1,448,942
deaths
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
world
18,233,875
active
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm
world
42,298,413
recovered
Updated on November 27, 2020 9:44 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Trump Files Election Fraud Lawsuit Against Georgia, Asks They De-Certify Election and Make Him Winner

Your Content Staff - 0
The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia, citing massive...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Nearly 1,000 Admitted to ICU Overnight for COVID-19, Excess of 15,000 New Cases Reported

Your Content Staff - 0
Pennsylvania hospitals admitted nearly 1,000 patients to their intensive care unit overnight due to...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Chester County House of Horrors: Julianne Lewis, Boyfriend Jailed for Gruesome Torture of Girl, 9

Your Content Staff - 2
Chester County couple stand accused of the heinous torture of a 9-year-old girl after prosecutors say the two committed the unthinkable.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.