The Department of Defense announced today the death of an Airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Your Content can tragically report.
Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died November 27 in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
She was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California.
