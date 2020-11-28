Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of New Jersey, Died Serving United States, Department of Defense Says

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The Department of Defense announced today the death of an Airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Your Content can tragically report.

Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of Parlin, New Jersey, died November 27 in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

She was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,479,589
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
united states
271,181
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
united states
5,259,749
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
united states
7,948,659
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
World
62,274,166
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
world
1,454,165
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
world
18,312,913
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am
world
42,507,088
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 11:53 am

Related Articles

Campaign 2020

Pennsylvania Senate Moves to ‘Reject and Disapprove’ Pennsylvania Secretary of State Election Certification Citing ‘Electoral Irregularities’

Your Content Staff - 0
Boockvar is attempting to ‘prematurely’ certify the election for Joe Biden—according to state lawmakers.
Read more
TRUE CRIME

Chester County House of Horrors: Julianne Lewis, Boyfriend Jailed for Gruesome Torture of Girl, 9

Your Content Staff - 2
Chester County couple stand accused of the heinous torture of a 9-year-old girl after prosecutors say the two committed the unthinkable.
Read more
Featured

Mainstream Media Experiencing Cyber Attack, Amazon Outage Reported

Your Content Staff - 1
Mainstream media outlets have been silenced after a sever was apparently attacked Wednesday, Your...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.