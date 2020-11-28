Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

DC Homicide Detective Shot and Killed by Suicidal Wife Before She Offed Herself

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

A Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in a Friday night murder-suicide, Your Content has learned. The wife reportedly turned the gun on herself after shooting her husband.

Police say they responded to the 3300 block of Marylea Court in Waldorf at around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening for reports of two deceased people inside the home, reports ABC 7.

family member had reportedly been trying to contact his daughter throughout the day, and when he didn’t hear from her or her husband, went to their house and found them dead, according to a preliminary investigation, the local outlet reports.

Police say that evidence suggests that Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her husband, Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, before taking her own life. 

- Advertisement -

DC Police tweeted out Detective Francis had 20 years of service with the department.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon, the DC Police Department said:

“It is with heavy hearts that the Metropolitan Police Department announces that MPD Detective Timothy Francis, most recently assigned to the Homicide Unit’s Natural Squad, tragically passed away. Francis was shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday in Charles County, Maryland. The suspect was also found deceased at the scene. This case is currently under investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Francis had 20 years of dedicated service with the Metropolitan Police Department.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,482,585
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
united states
271,192
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
united states
5,260,827
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
united states
7,950,566
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
World
62,314,576
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
world
1,454,747
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
world
18,317,827
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm
world
42,542,002
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 12:53 pm

Related Articles

RIP

Captain Kelliann Leli, 30, of New Jersey, Died Serving United States, Department of Defense Says

Your Content Staff - 0
The Defense Department announced the death of an airman who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Read more
Campaign 2020

Pennsylvania Senate Moves to ‘Reject and Disapprove’ Pennsylvania Secretary of State Election Certification Citing ‘Electoral Irregularities’

Your Content Staff - 0
Boockvar is attempting to ‘prematurely’ certify the election for Joe Biden—according to state lawmakers.
Read more
TRUE CRIME

Chester County House of Horrors: Julianne Lewis, Boyfriend Jailed for Gruesome Torture of Girl, 9

Your Content Staff - 2
Chester County couple stand accused of the heinous torture of a 9-year-old girl after prosecutors say the two committed the unthinkable.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.