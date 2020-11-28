Driver Leads Cops on Wild Car Chase Until Dead Body Comes FLYING Out of His Trunk, Murder Charges Pending

Police in Texas are stunned after a fleeing driver crashed—exposing the remains of a dead woman in the vehicle’s trunk, Your Content has learned.

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a brief chase that ended Saturday morning in downtown Beaumont, reports ABC 13.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper noticed a white Honda speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m.

That’s when the trooper pulled him over near FM 365, but the driver, a Fresno man, immediately sped off, sparking the chase, the local outlet revealed.

According to ABC 13, the chase ended when the 35-year-old man crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, DPS Lt. Chuck Havard said.

While troopers were searching the car, they found the body of an African American woman in the trunk. The man is in police custody.

The woman was not yet identified but Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins ordered an autopsy.