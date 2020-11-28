Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
NEWS FLASH

Driver Leads Cops on Wild Car Chase Until Dead Body Comes FLYING Out of His Trunk, Murder Charges Pending

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police in Texas are stunned after a fleeing driver crashed—exposing the remains of a dead woman in the vehicle’s trunk, Your Content has learned.

An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a car following a brief chase that ended Saturday morning in downtown Beaumont, reports ABC 13.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper noticed a white Honda speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m.

That’s when the trooper pulled him over near FM 365, but the driver, a Fresno man, immediately sped off, sparking the chase, the local outlet revealed.

- Advertisement -

According to ABC 13, the chase ended when the 35-year-old man crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, DPS Lt. Chuck Havard said.

While troopers were searching the car, they found the body of an African American woman in the trunk. The man is in police custody.

The woman was not yet identified but Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins ordered an autopsy.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,605,048
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
272,247
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
5,300,421
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
8,032,380
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
World
62,542,756
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
1,457,367
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
18,409,955
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
42,675,434
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Ohio Certifies Votes for President Donald Trump

Your Content Staff - 0
Officials in Ohio have certified the election results for President Donald Trump, Your Content...
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Canadian Trucker Says He Witnessed a ‘COVID-19 Checkpoint’ Where Motorists Were Given ‘$230 Fines’

Your Content Staff - 0
A truck driver has made damning allegations that police in Canada built coronavirus check-points.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

New York City Woman SLASHES 10-Year-Old Child, Flees: Police Search for Suspect

Your Content Staff - 0
Police are searching for a female suspect after a 10-year-old child was slashed in Manhattan.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.