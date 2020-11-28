Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
📸: Your Content Breaking News Illustration
NEWS FLASH

New York City Woman SLASHES 10-Year-Old Child, Flees: Police Search for Suspect

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Police are searching for a female suspect after a 10-year-old child was slashed in Manhattan Saturday, Your Content is learning.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 60 West 104th Street on the Upper West Side.

EMS said the child was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Police said a 45-year-old woman fled the scene, according to ABC 7, who was first to break the news.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,510,202
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
united states
271,504
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
united states
5,271,669
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
united states
7,967,029
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
World
62,358,546
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
world
1,455,319
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
world
18,342,763
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm
world
42,560,464
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 2:54 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Former President of Honduras Arrested at Airport with $18,000 in Luggage: ‘Someone Put It There’

Your Content Staff - 0
The former president of Honduras was arrested at the airport for carrying too much cash.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Driver Leads Cops on Wild Car Chase Until Dead Body Comes FLYING Out of His Trunk, Murder Charges Pending

Your Content Staff - 0
Police in Texas are stunned after a fleeing driver crashed—exposing the remains of a dead woman in the vehicle’s trunk.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

FAA Confirms ‘First Mass Air Shipment’ of COVID-19 Vaccine Has Taken Off, Flight ‘Prioritized’

Your Content Staff - 0
The US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it had supported “the first mass...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.