New Yorkers Take to Times Square for First Concert Since March, Defying Gov. Cuomo’s Orders

New York has tossed all coronavirus social distancing measures out the window as thousands took to Times Square Saturday night for an apparent concert, footage reviewed by Your Content reveals.
“I’m going to keep this in mind when Dumb & Dumber here in NYC tell us we can’t have large gatherings in our homes for Christmas.” declared one outraged New Yorker.
“This is a show going on right now in Times Square singing & dancing which is fine just don’t tell the rest of us we’re not allowed to do the same thing.”
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.