Ohio Certifies Votes for President Donald Trump

Officials in Ohio have certified the election results for President Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

“I’m fully confident Ohio’s voice was heard in a fair and honest election,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told News Center 7 in an interview.

LaRose, a Republican, said Trump has every right to pursue legitimate legal claims but that it will do a disservice to democracy if his challenges to the outcome all turn out to be baseless. He said trusting election outcomes is “the very foundation of our way of life in a democracy.”