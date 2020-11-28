Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
President Donald Trump Wins Ohio
NEWS FLASH

Ohio Certifies Votes for President Donald Trump

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

Officials in Ohio have certified the election results for President Donald Trump, Your Content has learned.

“I’m fully confident Ohio’s voice was heard in a fair and honest election,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told News Center 7 in an interview.

LaRose, a Republican, said Trump has every right to pursue legitimate legal claims but that it will do a disservice to democracy if his challenges to the outcome all turn out to be baseless. He said trusting election outcomes is “the very foundation of our way of life in a democracy.”

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,588,643
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
united states
272,154
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
united states
5,288,461
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
united states
8,028,028
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
World
62,521,741
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
world
1,457,212
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
world
18,395,944
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm
world
42,668,585
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 5:55 pm

Related Articles

NEWS FLASH

Canadian Trucker Says He Witnessed a ‘COVID-19 Checkpoint’ Where Motorists Were Given ‘$230 Fines’

Your Content Staff - 0
A truck driver has made damning allegations that police in Canada built coronavirus check-points.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

New York City Woman SLASHES 10-Year-Old Child, Flees: Police Search for Suspect

Your Content Staff - 0
Police are searching for a female suspect after a 10-year-old child was slashed in Manhattan.
Read more
NEWS FLASH

Former President of Honduras Arrested at Airport with $18,000 in Luggage: ‘Someone Put It There’

Your Content Staff - 0
The former president of Honduras was arrested at the airport for carrying too much cash.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.