Saturday, November 28, 2020
Saturday, November 28, 2020
News Tip?
Featured

Police Have No Leads After Venezuelans Set Fire to Warehouse Holding Dominion Voter Machines on Mar. 9

By Your Content Staff
Modified

Get Your Content. Daily.

Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

The electoral council in Venezuela claimed a fire in its main warehouse near the capital, Caracas, has destroyed most of the voting machines held there on Mar. 9, and Your Content has learned police have zeroed in on absolutely nothing.

The fire roared on March 9, 2020, shortly before their parliamentary elections.

Almost 50,000 voting machines and 582 computers used in the country’s elections went up in flames, electoral council chief Tibisay Lucena said, BBC reports.

While the warehouse is the main storage facility of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Ms Lucena said, “The electoral process is far from being destroyed.”

- Advertisement -

“There was little that could be rescued,” said elections council chief Tibisay Lucena in a statement broadcast on state television.

The South American country’s elections have come under heavy criticism since President Nicolas Maduro’s 2018 re-election was widely dismissed as rigged in his favor, leading dozens of governments around the world to disavow his government in 2019.

Smartmatic, the company that manufactures the equipment, halted its Venezuelan operations in 2017 after a disputed referendum to create a parliamentary superbody known as the Constituent Assembly, Reuters reported.

The firm said the results of that vote had been inflated by at least 1 million votes in favor of the government.

- Advertisement -

Protect Independent Journalism

Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.

Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.

Donate Today
USA
13,605,048
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
272,247
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
5,300,421
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
united states
8,032,380
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
World
62,542,756
confirmed cases
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
1,457,367
deaths
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
18,409,955
active
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm
world
42,675,434
recovered
Updated on November 28, 2020 6:55 pm

Related Articles

NYC

New Yorkers Take to Times Square for First Concert Since March, Defying Gov. Cuomo’s Orders

Your Content Staff - 0
New York has tossed all coronavirus social distancing measures out the window.
Read more
FLORIDA

Man Sentenced to 90 Years Imprisonment for Marijuana Charges in Florida to Be Freed After 31 Years

Your Content Staff - 0
A Florida man who spent three decades behind bars for marijuana charges may receive an early release.
Read more
RIP

DC Homicide Detective Shot and Killed by Suicidal Wife Before She Offed Herself

Your Content Staff - 0
The homicide detective was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in a Friday night murder-suicide.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

POLICIES

Support

Get In Touch

National Coverage

Global Coverage

#MeToo

Politics

Special Reports

Local

Coronavirus

Entertainment

CRIME & JUSTICE

PODCASTS

Your Scoop

COMING...

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Your Content is an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit media organization of artists and journalists.