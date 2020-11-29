Former Premier League Star Papa Bouba Dead at 42

Former Premier League star Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42, Your Content can tragically confirm.

His former club, RC Lens, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “It is with great sadness that Racing Club de Lens has just learned of the disappearance of its former player Papa Bouba Diop , at the age of 42.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Diop was part of the Teranga Lions side that stunned reigning world champions 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, scoring the only goal of the game to secure one of the biggest shocks in the history of the competition.

- Advertisement -

Senegal ultimately reached the quarter-final of the tournament, with Diop going on to score twice in the West Africans’ 3-3 group-stage draw with they were eventually eliminated by in the final eight.