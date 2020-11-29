Joe Biden HURT While Playing with New White House Dog Major, ‘Orthopedist’ to Examine Him

Joe Biden was hurt while playing with his dog Major, Your Content has learned.
President-elect Joe Biden was hurt on Saturday and is expected to be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials.
Fox News says Biden’s team released a statement saying the 78-year-old slipped “while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.