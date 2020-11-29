Sunday, November 29, 2020
Joe Biden HURT While Playing with New White House Dog Major, ‘Orthopedist’ to Examine Him

Joe Biden was hurt while playing with his dog Major, Your Content has learned.

President-elect Joe Biden was hurt on Saturday and is expected to be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution,” according to officials. 

Fox News says Biden’s team released a statement saying the 78-year-old slipped “while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.”

