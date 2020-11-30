Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Allegedly Make House Visits to Election Whistleblowers

Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have started making house calls to stop whistleblowers dead in their tracks as a Delaware County poll watcher who spoke out about 2020 election fraud was allegedly visited by special agents of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at her home, as she described during a media interview this week, Your Content has learned.

A Pennsylvania State Representative also alleged that their spokesperson was the target of intimidation tactics by agents who showed up at their home following a Harrisburg press conference regarding 2020 election inconsistencies, according to HBG100.com, who broke the story.