Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Allegedly Make House Visits to Election Whistleblowers

Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office have started making house calls to stop whistleblowers dead in their tracks as a Delaware County poll watcher who spoke out about 2020 election fraud was allegedly visited by special agents of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro at her home, as she described during a media interview this week, Your Content has learned.
A Pennsylvania State Representative also alleged that their spokesperson was the target of intimidation tactics by agents who showed up at their home following a Harrisburg press conference regarding 2020 election inconsistencies, according to HBG100.com, who broke the story.
- Advertisement -
Protect Independent Journalism
Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom registered in Pennsylvania [Entity No.: 6690403] that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.
Spearheading the news revolution for Americans across the nation, Your Content has brought a voice to those the media failed to acknowledge.
This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Your Content so that we can publish more reports like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.
Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. We are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else.