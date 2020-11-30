BREAKING: Harrah’s Casino in Suburban Philadelphia Robbed, $24,000 Taken, Robbers Fled on Foot

Harrah’s Casino in the city of Chester has been robbed, Your Content is learning.

According to multiple law enforcement sources … a black male entered the casino and robbed it, making off with $24,000.00 cash.

He was last seen darting towards the parking garage.

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack is located nearby a state prison.

- Advertisement -

“A customer was in the area of where the horse betting takes place.” Chester City Police told Your Content.

“The customer asked a Harrahs employee, if he could use the phone. While doing this the employee was counting money from a money drawer.

“The employee turned away for a very brief time. As they turned away, the customer who asked to use the phone did take approximately $24,000 cash from the drawer.”

Police are retrieving the video surveillance. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing breaking news story. It will be updated momentarily.