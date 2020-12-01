Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Man Nearby Horse Betting Station Tricked Harrah’s Casino Staff, Snatched $24K in Loot and Made Off on Foot, Cops Search for Clues

Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching fir clues after a bandit tricked staff working nearby the horse betting kiosk at Harrah’s Casino and snatched $24,000 in cash, Your Content has learned.

Police say the incident unraveled just after 12:10 a.m. Tuesday when a customer ‘asked to use the telephone.’

“A customer was in the area of where the horse betting takes place.” Chester City Police told Your Content.

“The customer asked a Harrahs employee if he could use the phone. While doing this the employee was counting money from a money drawer.

“The employee turned away for a very brief time. As they turned away, the customer who asked to use the phone did take approximately $24,000 cash from the drawer.”

Police are retrieving the video surveillance. No further information was immediately available. 

As Your Content readers know, Harrah’s Casino in the city of Chester was robbed overnight.

